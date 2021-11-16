Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s covid rates are ‘coming nicely down’ say council leader

COVID rates are “coming nicely down” according to the leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

Cllr John Halsall added that while the number of people who were contracting covid had seen a decline in recent weeks, this was partly attributable to the recent half-term holiday.

As a result, he said: “One shouldn’t be anything but cautious about covid.

“We have done a good job in vaccinating younger people, but we still have to have that caution.”

Covid rates are expecting to rise again now that schools have returned, but the overall trend is downwards – rates per 100,000 went above 700 briefly, but are now below 400 per 100,000.

“The next period is the chronic illness period, where people will start mixing indoors.

“If you haven’t had your covid vaccination yet, get one.”

