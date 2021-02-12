Wokingham’s covid winter grants for families are ringfenced for food, heating and essentials

WOKINGHAM Borough Council has reiterated that residents must not spend coronavirus grants on school supplies, after an opposition councillor questioned the spending restrictions.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, has emphasised that the Covid Winter Grant must only be used on food, heating, and essentials including warm clothing, sanitary products, and boiler service or repairs.

At last month’s council meeting, Lib Dem councillor Rachel Bishop-Firth said families up and down the country are struggling to afford basic educational supplies.

As children continue to learn from home, she questioned why the funding cannot pay for items such as pens and paper, which she believes are “just as important as soap or a fridge”.

But Cllr Clark said the government has been “very clear” on what the grant can be spent on, and does not allow for stationery or school uniforms.

“The Covid Winter Grant is to support residents, and that includes families with children, who are struggling to feed themselves and to afford fuel to heat their homes over the winter months,” she said.

“For families who are struggling to purchase school uniforms and supplies for home-schooling, there is other support available.”

Cllr Clark has encouraged parents to contact their child’s school if they are struggling.

“If this has been done and there is still a problem, I urge all families to contact the One Front Door scheme,” she added.

“We have many ways to help families in need in Wokingham borough and no children should not have what they need for school.”

As part of the government’s £170 million Covid Winter Grant scheme, Wokingham Borough Council received more than £200,000 last year to support those in need.

All residents are eligible to apply for financial support.

To contact One Front Door, call 0300 330 1189.