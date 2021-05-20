Wokingham’s election results ‘demonstrate residents’ faith in Conservatives’

THE LOCAL election results were “a demonstration of residents’ faith in this Conservative administration”, according to council leader John Halsall.

This, he added, was down to its record of “delivered in the past, solid in the pandemic, great plan for the future, stability, experience, professionalism”.

He made the comments during a speech at the annual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council, held on Thursday, May 20. Cllr Halsall was one of a number of elected officials who were at Shute End with others tuning in via Teams.

The meeting was broadcast live via YouTube.

“Our majority has stayed the same, despite the Opposition’s confident predictions of No Overall Control,” he continued.

“I imagine the flawed but persistent public criticism of our finances was to ensure that on gaining control the opposition could disingenuously claim that magically the finances had instantaneously been fixed. Let me assure you all there is nothing to fix.

“Our finances are strong, transparent and in rude health.

“We won a larger share of the vote than any other party and our vote share went up.”

He promised that Wokingham Conservatives would not let there be any grounds for complacency.

“Our position here as Community leaders is a gift from residents. It is given on the understanding that we deliver for them,” he said.

“While I am Leader of this Council, the Executive will strive every day to make this Borough the greatest, safest and happiest place to live, work and bring up a family.

“I am delighted to see that we are now not only the healthiest local authority but also the most prosperous, having for a long time been one of the most desirable places to live. This is despite being the lowest funded. A huge testament to this administration.

“This is a wonderful Borough, and we have a great future. We are fortunate to have some of the finest officers and directors led by my energetic, highly professional and innovative chief executive.”

He added: “We have a huge, ambitious and detailed programme to deliver for our residents.”