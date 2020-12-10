Wokingham’s festive market fundraiser: The stall the merrier

CHARITIES from across the borough received a much-needed fillup thanks to a festive market.

The team behind Wokingham’s Winter Carnival organised a smaller, outdoor affair in the town centre on Sunday.

There were 18 different groups and charities involved and crowds flocked – at a suitable distance – to browse their wares.

Anna Wijkman and Bev Thompson on the Wokingham Borough Council Sport and Leisure stall. Picture: Steve Smyth

To help make the event Covid-safe, stalls were placed in both Peach Place and Market Place and there were marshals on hand. Mask wearing was encouraged where possible.

Philip Mirfin, chairman of the Winter Carnival committee, was delighted.

“It went exceptionally well, we’re all really pleased,” he said.

“All stalls did their utmost to sell Christmas gifts.

“Everyone who came out to see the stalls and they were good at social distancing, so we didn’t need to use the marshals at any time.”

Tracey Abbott, Clare & Alex Dando (12) and Debbie Meredith on the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice stall

And the use of Peach Place as a venue was welcomed.

“A great thing is that the borough council has said we can use Peach Place again next year, which means we can do even more,” he said.

Due to Covid, stalls had to minimise contact, and that meant no tombolas or similar games. This meant that there were many hand-made and unique gifts to purchase. Mr Mirfin said that this was so well received that the committee could consider expanding the Winter Carnival to maintain this Christmas market aspect.

“The charities raised a lot of money, earning a good amount – it proved worthwhile for them,” he added.

Now the committee starts work on planning for next year’s Winter Carnival, which will take place on Sunday, November 28, 2021.