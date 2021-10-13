Wokingham’s first-ever ice skating rink to arrive next month

GET YOUR skates, elbow- and knee-pads on for Wokingham’s first ever ice skating rink.

Next month, the rink will debut in Cantley Park to turn the town into a winter wonderland.

It will be available for use from Friday, November 12, until Friday, January 7, and will include a changing area and skate aids.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “I am excited to announce that an ice skating rink is coming to Cantley Park – a first for Wokingham.

“Cantley Park offers the perfect backdrop to our festive activities, supported by the new leisure facilities we have recently opened to complement residents’ active lifestyles.

“Come and show us your figure eights and have fun dancing on ice – it really will be a white Christmas to remember.”

The synthetic ice rink is being provided by Chippa Events and tickets start from £7.50.

Each ticket grants one hour on the ice and Wokingham Borough Council is encouraging people to book in advance.

It will be closed on bank holidays including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years’ Day.

Cllr Batth said there’s more to look forward to this Christmas, too.

“There’s plenty of festive activities happening at Cantley Park this winter including our very first Christmas Market which runs from [Wednesday], November 24, to [Friday], December 24,” he added.

“We will have outdoor huts adorned in festive garlands with festoon lighting, and a variety of local vendors selling arts and crafts, and delicious food.

“The event is free to attend, so save the date, pop down to shop for Christmas gifts and take to the ice. Everyone is invited, the more the merrier.”

To find out more about the Christmas Market, visit: www.wokingham.gov.uk

Book ice skating rink tickets here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/wokingham-borough-council-28570284781