Wokingham’s gritting crews cover more than 4,400km during cold spell

GRITTING crews have covered more than 4,400 km during the recent cold snap to keep the borough’s roads clear and moving for essential journeys.

The council’s five gritters sprayed more than 335 tonnes of grit in the process across roads, cycleways and footpaths last week — as temperatures fell as low as -8°C.

Work was completed in 15 gritting runs including five on Sunday, February 7, when snow fell across the borough.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, thanked the crews who helped keep residents moving.

“ Though fewer people are using the roads at the moment due to lockdown their journeys are essential,” she said. “Many including emergency services and delivery companies need our networks to be kept clear so our residents and communities can get what they need, when they need it.”

Alistair Thompson, managing director of VolkerHighways, said the team’s top priority is public safety.

He added: “Our crews and gritters continue to be at the ready for when temperatures drop, helping to keep the road network safe and moving.”