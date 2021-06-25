Wokingham’s Heather knows pain on paper is therapeutic

A WOKINGHAM resident has put heartbreak into words with a new poetry book.

Heather King is releasing her anthology Love Lost next week, which draws upon the pain of losing her husband, Graham.

After meeting her would-be partner in London in the sixties, Heather and Graham got married and started a life in Essex.

They then settled in Lincolnshire and raised a family, before he fell ill in 1998.

“When I lost the love of my life, the pain was indescribable,” Heather says. “I moved just before it all happened so was away from all my friends, who although sympathetic could not imagine how afraid and lonely I was.”

After a counsellor suggested finding a way to express her pain on paper, Heather began writing poetry.

“It is my wish that others going through the worst time of their lives might find comfort in the poems,” she said.

Love Lost will be published on Wednesday, June 30.

To find out more, visit: www.austinmacauley.com/book/love-lost