Wokingham’s historic Grade II railway bridge reopens after restoration

Wokingham railway station footbridge
The restored footbridge at Wokingham Station, now open to the public.

WORK to restore Wokingham’s historic railway bridge has been praised: members of the Wokingham Society have said the Grade II listed landmark should be cherished.

The bridge was closed last November after stair treads and metal work deteriorated.

Network Rail has been working with Wokingham Borough Council and local groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge was completed carefully. This included using like-for-like timber on the stair treads and trying to match the original colour of the paintwork.

The project cost just over £300,000 according to Network Rail, and reopened earlier this week.

Peter Must, from the Wokingham Society, was thrilled.

“The Wokingham Society is delighted that Network Rail has completed its renovation of the footbridge,” he said. “Together with a number of concerned enthusiasts we were able to collaborate with Network Rail staff to initiate this project and to share design objectives.

“We hope the many local people who cherish this Wokingham landmark will feel that Network Rail has restored the footbridge with the care and attention to detail that it deserves.”

