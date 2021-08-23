Wokingham’s Ivy celebrates her 106th birthday

A WOKINGHAM care home resident has marked her 106th birthday.

Ivy celebrated the day with friends, family and staff at West Oak care home.

With flowers, gifts, balloons, cards and a special one from the Queen, Ivy had a fantastic time.

Geoffrey Honour, general manager at West Oak care home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. “

He said kitchen staff were thrilled to make a special birthday cake, with staff overjoyed to be part of the day.