Wokingham’s jamming along for music

ON THE night before lockdown, a Wokingham man launched his latest musical venture in collaboration with Everyman Cinema.

Nathan Fullbrook, founder of national music platform, Jamma, hosted his first pre-recorded, music event featuring four artists last Wednesday evening.

Formed as a solution to the ban on live music, the sold-out Everyjam event saw musicians perform, as if they were in a live gig — which was recorded and then screened at the Elms Field cinema.

“Each artist recorded their live set at Generation Studio, in Maidenhead — they’re one of our partner companies at Jamma,” explained Mr Fullbrook.

“Any artists that use Jamma can get a 25% discount when using their studio.

“It’s incredible working with such a strong brand as Everyman.

“It’s the start of a long-term partnership — we both feel this is really important to help boost the local economy and bring people back into Wokingham.”

The first Everyjam event launched in Wokingham, as a nod to Mr Fullbrook’s hometown. But plans are in place to roll-out the pre-recorded performance evenings across the UK.

Launched before lockdown, Jamma championed the importance of live performance, linking musicians with venues, and now digital recording specialists as well.

For more information, visit: jammamusic.com