The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham’s jamming along for music

by Jess Warren0
Picture: Jess Warren

ON THE night before lockdown, a Wokingham man launched his latest musical venture in collaboration with Everyman Cinema.

Nathan Fullbrook, founder of national music platform, Jamma, hosted his first pre-recorded, music event featuring four artists last Wednesday evening.

Formed as a solution to the ban on live music, the sold-out Everyjam event saw musicians perform, as if they were in a live gig — which was recorded and then screened at the Elms Field cinema.

“Each artist recorded their live set at Generation Studio, in Maidenhead — they’re one of our partner companies at Jamma,” explained Mr Fullbrook.

“Any artists that use Jamma can get a 25% discount when using their studio.

“It’s incredible working with such a strong brand as Everyman.

“It’s the start of a long-term partnership — we both feel this is really important to help boost the local economy and bring people back into Wokingham.”

The first Everyjam event launched in Wokingham, as a nod to Mr Fullbrook’s hometown. But plans are in place to roll-out the pre-recorded performance evenings across the UK.

Launched before lockdown, Jamma championed the importance of live performance, linking musicians with venues, and now digital recording specialists as well.

For more information, visit: jammamusic.com

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Newbury Building Society receives prestigious award for its customer service.

Taz Usher

Times like these require the talents of Nicole

Taz Usher

Cats Protection charity offers 'pawsome' resources for youngsters looking to learn

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.