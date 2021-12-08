Wokingham’s Jasper lights up BT Tower with his message of thanks

A WOKINGHAM boy’s message of thanks to a volunteer who has supported his family throughout the pandemic will light up the BT Tower in central London this month.

Jasper’s message, which will be displayed on the tower’s digital screens, is: “Our volunteer plays Lego with us.”

It is part of the Make Nice Things Happen campaign, run by BT to celebrate the work of its partner charity, Home-Start UK.

The messages of 12 children from across the country have been chosen to represent the work of the charity’s volunteers.

Jasper, 7, and his family were helped by Home-Start UK volunteer Louisa after Jasper was diagnosed with autism, ADHD and pathological demand avoidance last year.

His mum Nicky Wright realised that she needed help after she became overwhelmed by managing Jasper’s many conditions.

She said that he would often become upset, angry or violent as he finds it hard to process instructions or plans for the day. She was also struggling to keep on top of housework tasks and has another son, Hugo, younger brother to Jasper.

“I thought I wasn’t the kind of person to ask for help, but it was a very emotional time and I realised I needed some support,” Ms Wright explained.

After contacting Home-Start, a charity which has local community networks of trained volunteers volunteers, the family received the help of Louisa.

“She immediately bonded with Jasper and Hugo. By playing with them, she gave me a chance to catch my breath and and get some housework done. It meant the world to me,” Ms Wright said.

“I work in the evenings and sometimes feel like I am failing the boys. Louisa suggested I keep a diary – writing down one positive thing each day that I have done with each of the boys, which has helped me feel better about myself.”

“Louisa gave me the chance to not feel guilty. The biggest difference she has made is the reassurance she gives me that I am doing okay. She has given me back my self-belief. In what can sometimes feel like world war three, Louisa is a like a ray of sunlight in our home.”

Victoria Johnson, campaigns, charity and engagement director at BT, paid tribute to the work of volunteers and said: “It’s great to be able to share these thank you messages and show the impact these amazing volunteers have, particularly on children.”

Jasper’s message will be displayed on the tower between 9am and 5pm in a series of messages from Monday, December 6, to Friday, December 17.

For more information, visit: home-start.org.uk