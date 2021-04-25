Wokingham’s new greenways will help meet climate emergency goals promises council

WOKINGHAM Borough Council said installing a new greenways network will “contribute to the borough’s climate emergency goals”.

In 2013, the council launched its greenways project to connect local traffic-free routes, to allow residents to walk or cycle between towns and villages.

Funded by developer contributions from strategic developments in North and South Wokingham, Arborfield and Shinfield, eight separate greenways have been planned across the borough.

From connecting Shinfield with Arborfield and Barkham, to linking Arborfield Village and Arborfield Green, the council hopes the routes will support traffic-tree local travel.

One pathway, Route I or the California Greenway, is already in use connecting Arborfield and Finchamp-stead through California County Park – and according to the borough council, it has been well received so far.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback about the Greenway at California Country Park, including a resident who said that [it] is amazing,” they said.

Now, the council said it believes the project has the potential to benefit all borough residents.

“The network of greenways will provide non-car commuting journeys to work and school as well as new leisure opportunities to get out into the countryside,” the spokesperson said. “They will also provide a safe space for leisure and fitness activities including skateboarding and rollerblading.”

They said the new network will also support action against the climate emergency.

“[The greenways] will contribute to the borough’s climate emergency goals by providing residents a sustainable alternative to the car for journeys around the borough,” the spokesperson added.

Each greenway will have a hard surface, where possible, to ensure residents with mobility impairments and those in wheelchairs can access the new paths.

The borough’s second greenway is currently under construction, to connect North Wokingham with Arborfield Cross via Cantley Park.

The council expects this route to be complete next year.

Any residents who are concerned about, or have queries on, the greenways project are encouraged to visit the council’s website at www.wokingham.gov.uk or contact greenways@wokingham.gov.uk