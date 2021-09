AUDIENCES gathered in Peach Place on Saturday, for a spot of live music.

Katie King and George Parnell performed in the Wokingham town centre square during the afternoon.

It was part of a series of performances organised for the outdoor area.

The Keep Cats and In Albion will be live from 6pm to 10pm on Saturday, September 18.

Visitors are encouraged to book a table at one of the bars and restaurants in Peach Place, or bring a camping chair to enjoy the show.