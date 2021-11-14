Wokingham’s Peach Place boxing gym to open soon

FINAL preparations are underway at a new boxing gym in Wokingham.

BXGFit will open this winter in Peach Place, providing a space for combat sports and fitness sessions.

It is hoped the gym will generate income for the borough council through memberships, personal training packages, pay as you go classes, facility hire and merchandise sales.

It includes a training ring, storage rig with three fitness stations, a functional cube rig with attachments for four to six fitness stations and punchbags including aquabags, heavy bags and uppercut bags.

Wokingham borough mayor Cllr Keith Baker and Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, toured the hub earlier this month.

Cllr Batth said the centre will support the community and complement an active lifestyle.

“As we prepare for the launch, we are running a series of free taster sessions and tours where residents can explore the gym, see and try out the equipment, ask questions and sign up to an early bird discount on membership and classes,” he said.

This can be done via the BXGFit app.

Half-hour tours are available on Mondays or Wednesdays until Wednesday, November 24.

The council hopes BXGFit will bring social and health benefits by promoting positive physical and mental health for all ages.

It will be available to hire in off-peak hours, opening its doors to boxing clubs for hire, self-defence partners, and young people.