Wokingham’s political parties clash over delivering leaflets during lockdown

POLITICAL campaigners have been accused of ‘flagrant flouting of the law’ by delivering leaflets during lockdown – but they say that they have been sent out by commercial companies.

In a letter to Wokingham.Today this week (see page 19), Conservative candidate for Shinfield South Jackie Rance says that delivering leaflets bent lockdown rules.

“Government guidelines state the single most important action is to stay at home to protect the NHS and by definition, every one

of us,” she wrote, adding the voluntary causes were legitimate reasons for leaving home at this time.

“Any idiot knows that voluntary services means working for Link Visiting Scheme, homeless charities, mental health organisations, church groups, not delivering political newspapers.

“The Liberal Democrats decided to ‘bend’ the rules … and … delivering these newspapers was a ‘service’.

“With all these Lib Dems traipsing the streets it is very clear they are prepared to ‘risk’ spreading a ‘little risk’ rather than ensuring no risk.”

Wokingham Liberal Democrats say that the leaflets in question were sent to a company that specialises in leaflet distribution and that the majority had been delivered.

The content, they added, was relevant to residents.

Group leader, Cllr Lindsay Ferris, said: “We have as yet not received any formal guidance from Lib Dem HQ, but of course we would abide

by any such guidance.”

Deputy leader Cllr Clive Jones argued that the Conservatives had themselves put out their own newsletters.

He asked: “Who delivered theirs back in the first week of January? Was it volunteers, or a commercial company?

“In the past, they have also used the same commercial company we have used.”

And parties have also been able to have leaflets delivered by postmen.

“Do the Conservatives want to stop the Post Office delivering? It’s an important question.

“It’s just another example of them trying to stifle democracy.”

David Edmonds, the chair of Wokingham Conservatives, said: “The Wokingham Conservative Association and indeed the whole Conservative Party are 100% committed to respecting this lockdown so we can protect residents and the NHS. The safety of the residents of Wokingham is of paramount importance to us.

“We will therefore not be undertaking any campaigning activities that will increase the risk from the pandemic until the Government advice changes. We do not want anyone to be worried or put at risk any more than is absolutely necessary.”

He added: “With regards to the Liberal’s comments about stifling democracy. I do not believe the Government health advice does that and I am sure Wokingham Residents will agree that we all must do everything we can to keep each other safe. That is more important than Party Political points scoring.

“The Conservatives will continue to lead the local fight against covid and focus on making residents’ lives better. That is the message that counts.”