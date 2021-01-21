Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s recycling sack roll-out begins next month

by Phil Creighton
Green bags
The new recycling bags from Wokingham Borough Council Picture: Stewart Turkington

NEW green recycling sacks will start to be delivered from next month.

Replacing the black boxes, the green bags will have velcro fasteners in a bid to keep waste dry before being collected.

Wokingham Borough Council is introducing them to boost recycling rates as part of its ambition to be climate neutral by 2030.

“We’re on track to be delivering blue, green and recycling bags from next month. Residents will be able to use the new recycling bags as soon as they get them, but we won’t be enforcing them for a while,” said Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council.

“Over the course of the summer we expect to collect the black boxes, but residents are welcome to keep theirs.”

