Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s soundtrack to the weekend

by Chris Hillman0
Catfish. Picture: Andrew Merritt

BLUES lovers will enjoy this week’s Top 10 – it features a quality band that’s got plenty of them.

Catfish are a major force on the blues scene thanks to their live performances and they’re making their appearance at the top of our playlist of Wokingham-inspired music curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

It one of 10 great tracks you can enjoy this week.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

It’s one of those choices of Wokingham photographer, Andrew Merritt, of fave bands that he’s photographed. It’s a fine choice as Catfish are a quality band who have established themselves as a major force in the blues scene with their live performances and album releases. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown which as the title suggests, was recorded during a live stream in the summer and is available as a CD/DVD set from the band’s website – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

In the 1990s Children Of Dub released three albums and a number of singles on Wokingham-based Magick Eye Records and became well-known on the trance, dub and chill club scene of the time. They have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020, which covers their whole history including the Magick Eye years and this track is included on that collection and on their Digital Mantras album – childrenofdub.com

Kyros – Fear of Fear

An international band with local links, signed to Wokingham based White Star Records, and this is from their new four-track EP, Four of Fear – www.kyrosmusic.com

Astralasia (featuring Eric Bouillette) – Distant Voyage

Eric Bouillette from local band, The Room, joins Marc Swordfish from Astralasia on a track from the new 35 track epic album, The Darkest Voyage – www.astralasia.co.uk

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to perform some great gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com

Sarah Jane Morris – On Solid Air

A track suggested by Stan Hetherington who runs WMC. Unfortunately, Sarah Jane’s Songs of John Martyn show was cancelled due to covid – www.sarahjanemorris.co.uk

Focus – Hocus Pocus

This legendary band performed a brilliant WMC show in 2018. They were booked to return again this month but unfortunately yet another casualty of the virus – focustheband.co.uk

Andy Fairweather-Low – Wide Eyed and Legless

Another legend who was due to play at WMC this November with his band The Low Riders with one of his biggest hits – andyfairweatherlow.com

Will Wilde – Love That Burns

Contemporary blues artist Will Wilde who has visited WMC and Wokingham Festival. Here’s his tribute to the late great Peter Green – www.willharmonicawilde.com

The Honey Pot – Walk A While

Psych pop-folk single from the band formed by Icarus Peel and Crystal Jacqueline released on Wokingham based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/thehoneypotband

Related posts

Berkshire health officials warn not to use face masks for babies and toddlers

Jess Warren

Hurst Bowling Club gets green light for new clubhouse

Jess Warren

IN THE KITCHEN: Vegetable Paneer Cheese Curry

Staff Writer
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.