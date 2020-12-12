Wokingham’s soundtrack to the weekend

BLUES lovers will enjoy this week’s Top 10 – it features a quality band that’s got plenty of them.

Catfish are a major force on the blues scene thanks to their live performances and they’re making their appearance at the top of our playlist of Wokingham-inspired music curated by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

It one of 10 great tracks you can enjoy this week.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Catfish – Archangel (Live)

It’s one of those choices of Wokingham photographer, Andrew Merritt, of fave bands that he’s photographed. It’s a fine choice as Catfish are a quality band who have established themselves as a major force in the blues scene with their live performances and album releases. This track is taken from their new album Exile: Live in Lockdown which as the title suggests, was recorded during a live stream in the summer and is available as a CD/DVD set from the band’s website – www.catfishbluesband.co.uk

Children of Dub – Om

In the 1990s Children Of Dub released three albums and a number of singles on Wokingham-based Magick Eye Records and became well-known on the trance, dub and chill club scene of the time. They have recently released Evolution: 1993-2020, which covers their whole history including the Magick Eye years and this track is included on that collection and on their Digital Mantras album – childrenofdub.com

Kyros – Fear of Fear

An international band with local links, signed to Wokingham based White Star Records, and this is from their new four-track EP, Four of Fear – www.kyrosmusic.com

Astralasia (featuring Eric Bouillette) – Distant Voyage

Eric Bouillette from local band, The Room, joins Marc Swordfish from Astralasia on a track from the new 35 track epic album, The Darkest Voyage – www.astralasia.co.uk

Mark Harrison – What Son House Said

Here’s a London based blues artist who has visited Wokingham previously to perform some great gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) – www.markharrisonrootsmusic.com

Sarah Jane Morris – On Solid Air

A track suggested by Stan Hetherington who runs WMC. Unfortunately, Sarah Jane’s Songs of John Martyn show was cancelled due to covid – www.sarahjanemorris.co.uk

Focus – Hocus Pocus

This legendary band performed a brilliant WMC show in 2018. They were booked to return again this month but unfortunately yet another casualty of the virus – focustheband.co.uk

Andy Fairweather-Low – Wide Eyed and Legless

Another legend who was due to play at WMC this November with his band The Low Riders with one of his biggest hits – andyfairweatherlow.com

Will Wilde – Love That Burns

Contemporary blues artist Will Wilde who has visited WMC and Wokingham Festival. Here’s his tribute to the late great Peter Green – www.willharmonicawilde.com

The Honey Pot – Walk A While

Psych pop-folk single from the band formed by Icarus Peel and Crystal Jacqueline released on Wokingham based record label, Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/thehoneypotband