Wokingham’s station bridge fenced off

COMMUTERS undertaking essential journeys were left puzzled last week when the historic bridge at Wokingham’s railway station was fenced off.

The pedestrian crossing over the railway tracks is a Grade II listed structure and was originally opened in the late 19th century.

It is unusual as it uses iron from recycled rails.

A 2017 inspection found that there were cracks in the stonework, damp in the stair tread, paint loss throughout and corrosion causing loss of thickness on the full length of the stairs.

A planning application was lodged earlier this year, but rejected. At the time, Network Rail said that as the bridge is in a poor condition, its works will “ensure the asset continues to be safe for general public use as well as eliminating risks to the running services, passengers and all railway users”.

Under these plans, the timber deck and stair treads would have been replaced with a Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) alternative, a composite material created using a plastic reinforced by fine fibres made of glass.

Network Rail says that this will be used instead of wood as it has a long-life span which would extend the life of the structure.

As planners rejected the proposals, Network Rail has gone back to drawing board to find a solution that protects the crossing for years to come.

A spokesperson said: “In advance of the works, we are planning to maintain a route for pedestrians to cross the footbridge.

“The footbridge will be fully closed occasionally to allow surveys to be completed and for the duration of the refurbishment once the council has approved our plans.”