Wokingham’s virtual Easter market begins to take shape

THE COUNCIL is hosting a virtual Easter market, after the success of the Christmas event.

The Wokingham Virtual Easter Market aims to offer unique, one of a kind pieces, original art and quality produce.

From bespoke cakes to soy wax candles and custom made jewellery, visitors can browse through the page and show their interest by either liking a post or leaving a message.

The vendor will make direct contact with the buyer, and sales are completed away from the page.

“Supporting local businesses is a great thing to do,” said Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure. “It enriches the borough’s economy and sustains employment for the people who live here.

“Our Virtual Christmas Market was much loved by residents from the area and as time went on, we knew we had to adapt, evolve and bring alternative shopping ways this spring.

“The new Easter initiative provides an opportunity to discover borough’s artists and artisans, and allows you to shop safely from the comfort of your home. I hope you’ll join me in welcoming the new season and continue to cheer on the traders on our doorstep. ”

It runs until Saturday, April 11.

Small crafts businesses can book an online stall by visiting the Facebook page for more information.

A one-off, fixed admin fee applies and covers admin and marketing costs.