Wokingham’s wacky racers make the crowd roar at annual go-karting fundraiser

WOKINGHAM’S very own wacky racers were the stars of the show at this year’s Gravity Grand Prix.

Kevin Brayne and Russ Phillips entered the charity kart race earlier this month with a handbuilt Bulletproof Bomb – and had to carry it over the finish line.

The Gravity Grand Prix is an annual fundraiser in Cookham Dean to support Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

It sees drivers enter a downhill race where speed is determined by gravity and every year, more than 2,000 spectators turn up to watch the competition.

Kevin and Russ, who built a vehicle inspired by Wacky Races, were third time unlucky this year when their kart crashed on their final attempt down the track.

“There was time for all competitors to have a third run and that’s where it all went wrong,” Kevin explains.

“Buoyed by two successful runs, we decided to go out in style and have our two pushers jump aboard for a final wave at the crowd.

“The extra weight proved too much for our engineering and we crashed into the hedge on the infamous “Widow-makers Bend” – buckling three wheels and destroying the bodywork.”

But he says all four riders escaped unharmed with a huge cheer from onlookers

“In true “Cool Runnings” style we carried the stricken cart over the finish line,” he adds. “The best moment of the day was then being awarded the inaugural ‘Peter Bartlett Memorial Award’ for the most memorial incident over the weekend.”

Kevin and Russ, who both work in IT , say they wanted to enter the Gravity Grand Prix to give themselves a challenge.

They built their kart using two BMX bikes, 30 metres of steel tube, and a second-hand welder – but say it wasn’t easy.

“Realising our welding skills were questionable we recruited another friend Mark who has been a welder for 30+ years,” Kevin explains, “and paid him in beer.

“It was great fun to build and we made it up as we went along in terms of design.”

It took approximately six months to finish the vehicle.

And on their journey to Cookham Dean, the duo were also busy raising money for charity.

“We made over £1,200 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance, including one £200 donation from a company we had no connection with at all,” Kevin says.

“We were one of the largest contributors on the day, which was excellent, and it seemed fitting to go with that charity as they might be helping us if we had a crash.”

Now, he says they are already looking forward to returning next year.

Kevin and Russ are still fundraising for Thames Valley Air Ambulance. To find out more, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gravitygrandprix-kev-russ

For more information about the Gravity Grand Prix, visit: www.gravitygrandprix.co.uk