Wokingham.Today

Wokingham’s Wade hosts fundraising fashion show

by Jess Warren0
Wade's fashion show is back again in spring
Wade's fashion show is back again in spring

A WOKINGHAM charity is hosting a fashion show.

Wade, which runs a day centre for elderly residents, is running the charity event in spring.

There will be a catwalk show, followed by an opportunity for guests to try and buy some of the clothes.

Tickets cost £10 and must be bought in advance.

It includes a glass of wine or soft drink, and nibbles.

It will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at the Reading Road site.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To book, visit: www.wadecentre.org.uk/events.php or call 0118 978 702

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Heavy rain brings localised flooding to Wokingham borough – and more downpours are on the way

Phil Creighton

New car park opens at Finchampstead nature reserve

Phil Creighton

Have a say in borough’s house-building future

Jess Warren