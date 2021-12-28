Wokingham’s Wade hosts fundraising fashion show

A WOKINGHAM charity is hosting a fashion show.

Wade, which runs a day centre for elderly residents, is running the charity event in spring.

There will be a catwalk show, followed by an opportunity for guests to try and buy some of the clothes.

Tickets cost £10 and must be bought in advance.

It includes a glass of wine or soft drink, and nibbles.

It will be held on Wednesday, April 7, at the Reading Road site.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To book, visit: www.wadecentre.org.uk/events.php or call 0118 978 702