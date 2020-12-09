Wokingham’s Willy Wonka factory is on the hunt for local chocolate lovers — and it pays

IF YOU fancy yourself a chocolate connoisseur, this could be the job of dreams.

A leading chocolate company is on the hunt for the best taste buds in Britain – and it’s looking for people in Wokingham.

Mondelez International produces some of the nation’s favourite chocolates, including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, and Green and Blacks.

And it’s searching for four local chocolate tasters to make sure its products are suitably sweet before they hit the shelves.

Mondelez International asks its chocolate tasters to work eight hours a week, making this the perfect side hustle for anybody with a sweet tooth.

And to top it all off, the cocoa giant’s International Global Research Centre is based in Wokingham, meaning residents would only have to pop down the road.

Amanda Greenwood, chocolate panellist at the company’s Wokingham site, says that working as a taster is “hugely rewarding”.

“There is so much more to eating chocolate than you would think,” she said. “It fills me with pride to see the final product on my local supermarket shelves.”

And Afsha Chugtai, senior group leader at Mondelez International, says that chocolate tasters are vital to make sure the nation is getting the products it deserves.

For the time being, Mondelez International’s team of tasters are reporting from home, but the company hopes everybody can return to the lab soon.

“We all miss the office camaraderie of discussing the products together,” said the senior group leader.

“I can’t wait to see who joins us next to help us perfect the nation’s favourite treats.”

If you think you know your Cadbury from your Galaxy and want to find out more, visit: careers.mondelezinternational.com

The closing date for applications is January 6, 2021.