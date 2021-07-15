Wokingham’s Youth Council holds its inaugural meeting

WOKINGHAM borough’s young people made their voices heard at the first Youth Council meeting last week.

On Tuesday, July 6, the new group held its inaugural meeting with a welcome from two of the borough’s MPs: Theresa May (Maidenhead) and Matt Rhodda (Reading East).

Led by Jonathon Dodd, Emmbrook School student and Youth MP for Wokingham, the Youth Council gives young people a chance to “act as champions” across a range of issues including the climate, mental health and equality and diversity.

It will also create a platform where they can debate, challenge and give feedback to the council on its plans.

At the meeting, Mrs May congratulated the students who took part and said: “Go to it, persevere, be enthusiastic and you will make a difference.”

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said he felt the first meeting was a huge success.

“I’m really pleased that so many young people wanted to join and have their voices heard and listened to,” he said. “The breadth of topics and the enthusiasm, knowledge and maturity that they showed in the first meeting was incredible.

“I am very interested to see what the Youth Council has in store and the impact it will have on the future of the borough.”

The Youth Council is made up of students from across Wokingham borough, and each secondary school was invited to put forward two representatives.

Its next meeting is on Monday, September 20 to focus on how young people can help tackle climate change.