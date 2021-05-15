Wokingham.Today

Woman dies in M4 collision – appeal for witnesses

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman died on the M4 on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 9.30pm between junctions 12 and 13, eastbound.

Thames Valley Police said that the cars involved were a red Vauxhall Astra and a black Jaguar XFS.

The driver of the Astra was a woman in her fifties, and sadly died at the scene. 

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the Jaguar was uninjured.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Tony Jenkins, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask motorists with dash-cams to check any footage to see if they may have captured the collision or anything prior to it taking place in case it could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210206727.”

