Woman has bag snatched as she walks along Lower Earley road

A WOMAN was attacked during a robbery along a Lower Earley street earlier this week and police are looking for witnesses.

The incident took place as the victim walked along Toseland Way around 6.05pm on Tuesday, October 12.

Thames Valley Police said that she felt a tug on the handbag shoulder strap.

Turning around, she saw the thief, who ordered her to hand over the bag.

She tried to fight him off, but he pulled the bag from her, causing her to fall to the ground.

The thief then ran off towards Rushey Way. Although the victim tried to chase him, she fell and tripped.

Later, she found her bag on the grass, with no sign of the suspect who is described as a white man, of skinny build, around 5ft 9in to 5ft 11in tall, and appeared to be around 25.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie with the hood over his head, and a dark coloured winter coat.

Although the victim was left with a sore shoulder, she did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Tracey McQueen, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward following this robbery.

“I am particularly interested in speaking with two women who went to help the victim after she had fallen over.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can go online quoting reference 43210460733.

“Or, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”