Woman in her 70s robbed as she uses cashpoint in Reading town centre

A WOMAN in her 70s was robbed as she used a cash machine in Reading’s town centre yesterday.

Now Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened outside the Broad Street branch of Sainsbury’s. The victim, who is 74, was approached by a man who demanded money from her as she was making a cash withdrawal.

He reached past her and pressed a button for a larger amount of money than was wanted.

Police said that when the cash came out, he took hold of it and twisted the victim’s hands and wrist to forcibly take the money. This was then handed to a female accomplice, who went into Sainsbury’s.

The victim, who was with her granddaughter at the time, was not injured.

The first offender is described as a skinny, white man in his 40s and approximately 5ft 8ins tall. He had scruffy black hair and a long, black, unkempt beard. He was wearing dark coloured well-worn clothes.

The second offender is described as a slim, white woman in her late 30s or early 40s and is approximately 5ft 2ins tall. She had greasy dark purple hair that was chin-length. She was also wearing all dark coloured well-worn clothes and was carrying a Sainsbury’s bag for life.

Investigating officer PC Josh Gillespie, based at Reading police station, said: “This is a concerning incident that has understandably left the victim and her granddaughter feeling shaken. I urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210013524. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”