Woman punched in face for not having a cigarette – vicious daytime assault in Woodley

A WOMAN was punched in the face for not having a cigarette in a vicious assault in Woodley.

The incident took place last Wednesday morning and saw the victom have her handbag stolen.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses, which left the woman with swelling and facial bruising, although she did not require hospital treatment.

The 50-year-old was walking along Beggars Hill Road, close to the junction of Perimeter Road when a man approached her, requesting a cigarette.

When he was told that she didn’t have one, he punched her in the face and stole her handbag, before running off in the direction of Mohawk Way.

The incident took place around 10.45am on Wednesday, December 16.

The offender is described as a white man in his twenties, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, and of medium build.

He was wearing a black balaclava, black gloves, a black puffer jacket, and a black hooded top with a large pocket across the middle, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He had his hood up with the drawstring pulled tight around his face and spoke with a local accent.

Investigating officer PC Emily Aldrigde, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information or saw something unusual at the time of the incident to come forward.

“You can contact us using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200425923. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.”