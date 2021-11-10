Woman threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Lower Earley

A WOMAN was threatened at knifepoint during an attempted robbery in Lower Earley earlier this week, and police are appealing for witnesses.

It took place around 3.30pm on Sunday, November 7, in Beech Lane.

The victim was approached by three balaclava-wearing men who told her to hand over her bike.

Thames Valley Police said that one of them had a knife.

However, they ran off when the victim said she was calling the police.

The first offender is described as an Asian man around 5ft 6ins, slim build, wearing a black puffer coat, black joggers, with a white and black Adidas man bag.

The second is described as an Asian male around 5ft 8ins, of stocky build, wearing a long green puffer coat.

There is currently no description for the third offender.

Investigating officer PC Victoria McNicholas, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and witnessed this robbery to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210503510.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”