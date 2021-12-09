WOMEN HOST TITLE FAVOURITES

READING FC WOMEN are back in Women’s Super League action on Saturday against title favourites Chelsea.

The Royals head into the match in much improved form with three wins and a draw from their five league games.

Reading had been stuck at the bottom of the table early in the campaign, but they have recovered with wins over Aston Villa, Brighton and Birmingham City to boost them up to eighth.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s visitors to the SCL come into the match on the back of five straight victories in the league and an FA Cup triumph on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup final with two goals from Sam Kerr and a goal from Fran Kirby to be crowned as champions.

They are also fighting it out with the Gunners in the league, where Arsenal currently have a one point lead in the title race after the first eight matches.

Emma Hayes’ side are in excellent form in the league and most recently struck five past Birmingham as their magnificent striking duo of Kirby and Kerr combined once again.

Kerr hit a hat-trick, while Kirby bagged a brace to maintain their momentum in the league.

Kerr’s clinical scoring form puts her at the top of the goalscoring charts with nine goals and three assists from eight matches.

Kirby trails just two places behind with six goals and five assists, with the top two teams in the WSL dominating the standings.

Former Reading player Kirby terrorised her former side on her last visit to the SCL where she put four past Kelly Chambers’ team in a convincing 5-0 win for the Blues.