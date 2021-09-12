Women invited to scrum on down to rugby taster session

CROWTHORNE Ladies RFC will host a special rugby camp for new members next Wednesday.

As part of the England Rugby Allianz Inner Warrior initiative, the club is running the session from 7pm to give people a chance to meet the team.

Suitable for ages 17 and over, individuals are invited to give rugby a go and enjoy a glass of Prosecco.

The event is open to all abilities and will take place at the Crowthorne Rugby Club on Lower Broadmoor Road.

For more details, follow Crowthorne Ladies RFC social media channels