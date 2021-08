WOMEN interested in singing are invited to have a go with The Barberettes.

The group is running a three-week learn to sing course next month at St Nicolas Church, in Earley.

The a cappella chorus hopes anyone that loves to sing, is looking to meet new friends and wants to start a new hobby will join in.

Sessions will run from 7.30pm, starting on Wednesday, September 8, and continuing each Wednesday.

Classes are free.

For more information or to sign up, visit: the-barberettes.co.uk