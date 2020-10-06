Wonderful Wokingham has one of the most thoughtful communities in the country

IF YOU’VE ever thought Wokingham is one of the nicest places to live in the UK, you might be right.

This is because it has just been named one of the most thoughtful communities in the country, according to letterbox flower company Bloom & Wild.

The organisation recently published a leaderboard showing the best towns in the country.

It defined thoughtfulness in a number of ways, including the number of registered charities and the number of volunteering opportunities in a given area.

And Wokingham came in fourth in the charity to person ratio board.

According to Bloom & Wild, there are 219 registered charities in the area.

“We can all look back on the last year and admire the level of community spirit that we’ve seen in the UK,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“During the peak of the pandemic we saw a massive amount of people volunteering to help the NHS, care homes, charities and shielding neighbours.

“All this goodness left us wondering, where actually are the most thoughtful places in the UK? So we gathered a tonne of data to discover which parts of Britain are always putting their community first.”

The other areas Bloom & Wild measured to define thoughtfulness were the number of community gardening schemes, the recycling rate, and electric car ownership

in each area.

And Wokingham received a score of 65 out of 100 in the overall leaderboard, coming in as the 14th most thoughtful community in the UK.

Taking the top spot was Swindon, with an overall score of 79, followed by Bath and then Oxford with scores of 78.

Slough also made the list, ranked as the place in the UK with the most registered ultra-low emission vehicles.

“Our hearts were warmed with just how many places in the UK are prioritising thoughtful acts,” the company said.

“And during the pandemic, these thoughtful actions have only increased. [They] have made every community a kinder, stronger place during these testing times.”

To see the full leaderboard, visit: www.bloomandwild.com/most-thoughtful-communities-in-britain