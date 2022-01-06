Woodcote: ‘Toughest 10k in the Chilterns’ returns this weekend

RUNNERS across the area are under starters orders for the toughest race in the South Chilterns this weekend.

Entries for the 2022 Woodcote 10k are on track for a record breaking number after last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

While people can sign up online until 9am on the day, organisers are advising entrants to do so quickly as numbers are limited to six hundred.

Jerry Wilson, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Pangbourne which hosts the race, said that there was a huge interest from enthusiasts after missing out on the 6.2 mile race last year.

“The vast majority of people were kind enough to donate their entry fee despite the cancellation as a result of the lockdown which enabled us to help the sponsored charities,” he said.

“The Woodcote 10k is regarded by many as their favourite course and just competing it is regarded as a real achievement. Our limit for entries is 600 and while we have never exceeded this number, there is a lot of interest as people were sad to miss out on January’s race. If it looks likely that we are getting close to the maximum, a warning notice will be put on the race website.”

This year’s selected charity to benefit from the race is Parkinson’s UK although the Rotary Club is continuing its donations to the fight to eradicate polio.

Mr Wilson added: “Only two countries, Polio is still a major health issue in Afghanistan and Pakistan so it is vital efforts are stepped up to the disease in these countries until it is finally eradicated from the world. For every pound we raise, it will be matched by twice that amount by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

The Woodcote 10k takes place on Sunday, January 9, starting at 10.15am from Woodcote Village Hall. Entry is by online only at £18 with a £2 discount for affiliated Club runners. The minimum age for runners is 15 years.

Full details are available at: www.woodcote10k.org.uk