Wooden it be lovely: Pinocchio at Norden Farm

HE’S THE little boy who can never lie to Father Christmas about whether he’s been bad or good, and now he’s coming to the stage for a festive treat.

Norden Farm is welcoming the Indefinite Articles theatre company to present a new take on Pinocchio.

It will be both a live performance in the Maidenhead-based theatre and a live stream that people can enjoy at home.

The story needs little introduction: a carpenter wishes for a son, and his dream comes true when a puppet comes to life.

In this special one-man show, puppeteer Steve Tiplady is Pinocchio’s father, Geppetto, and he will carve him live on stage.

During the show, Steve will also enjoy a brush with a fox, and show how saws can become a giant shark.

Puppetry, shadows and illusion will combine with specially composed music to create a show for all ages.

Suitable for ages four upwards, it is performed from Tuesday, December 22, through to Christmas Eve, at 11.30am and 2pm.

Tickets are £13.50, £11.50 under 16s and Family & Friends Ticket (4 people) £46. Livestream tickets are £15 per household.

To book, log on to norden.farm/events/pinocchio-78