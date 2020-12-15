Wokingham.Today

Wooden it be lovely: Pinocchio at Norden Farm

Pinocchio will be performed and live streamed at Norden Farm this Christmas

HE’S THE little boy who can never lie to Father Christmas about whether he’s been bad or good, and now he’s coming to the stage for a festive treat.

Norden Farm is welcoming the Indefinite Articles theatre company to present a new take on Pinocchio.

It will be both a live performance in the Maidenhead-based theatre and a live stream that people can enjoy at home.

The story needs little introduction: a carpenter wishes for a son, and his dream comes true when a puppet comes to life.

In this special one-man show, puppeteer Steve Tiplady is Pinocchio’s father, Geppetto, and he will carve him live on stage.

During the show, Steve will also enjoy a brush with a fox, and show how saws can become a giant shark.

Puppetry, shadows and illusion will combine with specially composed music to create a show for all ages.

Suitable for ages four upwards, it is performed from Tuesday, December 22, through to Christmas Eve, at 11.30am and 2pm.

Tickets are £13.50, £11.50 under 16s and Family & Friends Ticket (4 people) £46. Livestream tickets are £15 per household.

To book, log on to norden.farm/events/pinocchio-78

