Woodford Park runs sports camps at leisure centre for Easter holidays

WOODFORD Park Leisure Centre is running two activity camps for children over the holidays.

Starting on Monday, April 12, residents can choose from a multi-sports camp, or gym fit camp.

Sessions are free for children whose parents are active gym members, or £5 for non-members.

The multi-sports camp is suitable for children aged five to 10 and will run from Monday to Wednesday from 2pm until 3pm. It includes dodgeball, rounders and cricket.

The gym fit camp is suitable for young people aged 11 to 15, and runs from Wednesday to Friday, from 10am until 11am.

It includes boxercise, circuits and boot camp style classes.

It costs £13 for non-members over the three days.

The leisure centre is also running a promotion called Family Racket Attack. During the holidays, families with children under 18 can can play tennis, badminton, table tennis or mini tennis for £1 each.

It runs each day between 9.30am and 5.30pm — but players must be from the same household.

For more information, visit www.woodley.gov.uk/parks-facilities/woodford-park-leisure-centre and download a booking form or call 0118 921 6969.