Woodley boy’s letter to Marcus Rashford goes viral

A WOODLEY boy has written to one of the England football players following the team’s loss at the Euro final.

Dexter Rosier, 9, wrote to Marcus Rashford, after the game.

In his letter, which has been retweeted almost 2,000 times, he said: “I hope you won’t be sad for too long because you are such a good person.

“Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night you inspired me again, to always be brave.

“I’m proud of you, you will always be a hero.”

Mum, Samantha said the footballer had inspired her son in his campaign against food poverty last summer.

“Dexter is the kind of person that likes helping others,” she said. “He’s drawn to these kind of people that do the same.”

She said Rashford, and the rest of the England team have proved positive role models for her son.

“Individually, a lot of the players do great things,” she said.

Since sharing the letter on Twitter, Dexter has been invited on Good Morning Britain, and it has been shared by Marcus Rashford on his personal instagram page.

“It’s his letter, his words, and he wanted Marcus Rashford to read it,” Ms Rosier added.

His letter has welcomed comments from across the country.

One read: “Well done Dexter. What a beautiful letter, I’m sure it’ll help Marcus.”

Another said: “Long may [the team] set such an inspirational message to our youth and let’s hope for an inclusive, kind and generous future for all.”

In February, Wokingham.Today covered Dexter’s fundraising for the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

He ran a marathon in seven days, raising £700 in the process.

At the time, Jo Warrior, director of Royal Berks Charity called him a superstar.

She said the little boy was a real inspiration, and thanked him for his thoughtfulness.