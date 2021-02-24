Woodley bungalow will be turned into unit for carers of vulnerable adults

AN APPLCIATION was made by Wokingham Borough Council to change the use of a bungalow next to Highwood Primary School in Woodley, so it could be used for caring for vulnerable adults.

It would see a single-storey extension added, which comprises an additional bedroom and a bathroom for carers. There would also be an internal sprinkler system installed.

The home was originally for the school’s caretaker, and the application came to the committee because it was a change of use.

At a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, February 10, Cllr Carl Doran said that there were no objections and the committee should “just get this through”, a view echoed by Cllr Stephen Conway, who said that the community would benefit from it.

Cllr Cowan again bemoaned the lack of pictures in the plans, and wanted to know the ages of the vulnerable adults who would stay in this place, raising concerns of their proximity to the school.

Cllr Weeks said that saying they were vulnerable adults was “probably as far as we could go in public”, for safeguarding reasons.

Cllr Rachelle Shepherd-DuBey said it was the right thing to do.

It was passed unanimously.