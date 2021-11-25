Wokingham.Today

Woodley burglary: Thieves smash in patio door and threaten homeowner, stealing cash and fleeing – can you help police?

by Phil Creighton0
Kingsford Close

BURGLARS broke into a home in Woodley – while the owner was in it.

The incident took place around 6.20pm on Sunday, November 21.

The victim heard banging on the patio door to their home in Kingsford Close, off Colemansmoor Road.

The burglars smashed the glass of the patio, and then demanded that the victim open a safe, where an amount of cash was stolen.

Thames Valley Police said that the offenders were all men, around 6ft tall, and were wearing black tops and black balaclavas.

They left the cul de sac in a white Citroen Berlingo, an MPV-sized car.

Since Sunday, a 39-year-old man from the Woodley area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Stephen Johnson, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527215.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Wedding Fair to take place at Hilton St Anne's Manor Hotel

John Wakefield

Reindeer come to Dinton Pastures in December

Staff Writer

VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Christmas spirit outlasts the Grinches

Staff Writer
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.