Woodley burglary: Thieves smash in patio door and threaten homeowner, stealing cash and fleeing – can you help police?

BURGLARS broke into a home in Woodley – while the owner was in it.

The incident took place around 6.20pm on Sunday, November 21.

The victim heard banging on the patio door to their home in Kingsford Close, off Colemansmoor Road.

The burglars smashed the glass of the patio, and then demanded that the victim open a safe, where an amount of cash was stolen.

Thames Valley Police said that the offenders were all men, around 6ft tall, and were wearing black tops and black balaclavas.

They left the cul de sac in a white Citroen Berlingo, an MPV-sized car.

Since Sunday, a 39-year-old man from the Woodley area has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Stephen Johnson, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210527215.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”