GET A head start to your day with this upcoming business meeting.

Later this month, Woodley Business Club is hosting ‘Off The Fence and In The Front Door’: a session on all things marketing.

It will feature a talk from Nikki Ochtman, from RG10 Marketing, advising businesses on how to advertise in local magazines.

The virtual event is taking place on Tuesday, September 14, at 8am and entry is free.

For more information and to book a space, visit: www.bit.ly/2WvPhnL