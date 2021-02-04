Woodley Carnival cancelled for second year running

WOODLEY’S carnival will not go ahead this year, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue to be felt.

The annual event was cancelled last year as well, and would have celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Now all eyes are on Saturday, June 11 next year.

Although the main event is a day of celebrations in Woodford Park, including a music concert, a classic car show and procession through the town, the week leading up to it also features smaller events, including quizzes and party nights.

The carnival also appoints princesses to spearhead the parade, meaning that for two years in a row, youngsters will not have the chance to be treated like royalty for a day.

In a statement, organisers said that they were sorry that the event had to be postponed again.

“These continue to be incredibly difficult times for many people and until we can ensure our event is safe for all in the community to enjoy we have made the decision to cancel,” the committee said.

“This decision will incur a loss for the year as many of our suppliers had carried forward our deposits from last year and sadly some of these have not survived these unprecedented times.

“We feel it important to stress that the Carnival will be returning.

“We have always maintained reserves in the event of a cancellation, therefore, are able to weather these turbulent times.”