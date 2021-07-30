Woodley chef makes it to British Kebab Awards finals

A WOODLEY restaurant has made the finals of the British Kebab Awards.

La’De Kitchen, which took over the former Prezzo site on Crockhamwell Road last year, has one of its own in the Chef of the Year finals.

Branch manager, Ali Akbas, said they have gained many local customers since opening for takeaway in January.

“Every week we are packed, every single day,” he said.

The awards are decided based on customer votes, so Mr Akbas said he was proud to have built a loyal following so quickly.

“We want to provide something different,” he said.

After encouraging customer feedback, the restaurant organised live music for every Thursday evening, between 8pm and 10pm.

“It creates a good atmosphere,” he explained. “But it’s also about the food as well.”

With no freezers in their kitchen, Mr Akbas said the team sources its own fresh meat and vegetables from a meat market in London.

“Rather than buy from suppliers, we source our own, with fresh meat coming in every two days,” he said. “That’s what makes us special.”

The restaurant has its own “special sauce”, which is used as a marinade for all of the meat, made all the more special by the team of Turkish chefs, Mr Akbas explained.

And he said a sizable portion of teamwork is needed too.

“If one link in the chain breaks, it affects everyone,” he said.

Speaking about his finalist chef, Alireza Henareh, Mr Akbas said he was proud of his achievements, having been with the team since La’De Kitchen opened its first restaurant in Muswell Hill, north London, two years ago.