Woodley community holds Covid-safe remembrance ceremony

ALTHOUGH Woodley Town Council did not host an official Remembrance service due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a good number of residents still gathered –socially distanced – at the Memorial Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 8.

Several wreaths from local organisations were laid at the War Memorial, including a special one to honour Colin Lott who died earlier this year. He headed the committee which raised £25,000 to enable the Portland limestone monument to be installed in 2014.

His wreath was laid by Mike Hutchinson and Clare Mooney.

Mrs Mooney said: “It was good to see all the people here and they all kept to social distancing.”

Mr Lott, who also raised funds for the Help for Heroes charity, passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital last February at the age of 66.