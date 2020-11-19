The Wokingham Paper

Woodley community holds Covid-safe remembrance ceremony

by Phil Creighton0
The wreath was laid by Mike Hutchinson and Clare Mooney.

ALTHOUGH Woodley Town Council did not host an official Remembrance service due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines, a good number of residents still gathered –socially distanced – at the Memorial Recreation Ground on Sunday, November 8.

Several wreaths from local organisations were laid at the War Memorial, including a special one to honour Colin Lott who died earlier this year. He headed the committee which raised £25,000 to enable the Portland limestone monument to be installed in 2014.

His wreath was laid by Mike Hutchinson and Clare Mooney.

Mrs Mooney said: “It was good to see all the people here and they all kept to social distancing.”

Mr Lott, who also raised funds for the Help for Heroes charity, passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital last February at the age of 66.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

