Woodley Concert Band hosts ‘fabulous evening of music’

TOES WERE tapping last month when Woodley Concert Band returned to the stage.

The group held its first concert since the pandemic on Saturday, October 9, at Woodley Baptist Church.

At the event was Woodley town mayor, Cllr Janet Sartorel.

“Together with the mayor and mayoress of Wokingham borough, my husband and I were treated to a fabulous evening of music,” Cllr Sartorel said. “It was clear to see that [the band] was excited and enthusiastic to be playing after such a long absence.”

With tunes from Queen and ABBA, Cllr Sartorel said the audience joined in, to sing along.

“Musical director Claire Lawrence kept us informed and entertained throughout the concert,” she added.

Chair of the band, Phil Graham, said it was fantastic to be back on stage.

“We were thrilled by the enthusiastic reception we received from our sold-out audience,” he said. “We’ve had some wonderful feedback from those that came along and we really enjoyed showcasing our programme of musical favourites.

“We’re now looking forward to the switching on Woodley town centre’s Christmas lights on Saturday, November 27, and our Christmas Concerts on Sunday, December 12.

“There’s always something special about creating a bit of festive sparkle to kick-start the Christmas season.”

For more information, or tickets, visit: www.woodleyconcertband.org.uk