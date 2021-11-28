Woodley Concert Band prepares for its Christmas concerts

WOODLEY Concert Band will be returning to the stage this Christmas.

The group is hosting two concerts on Sunday, December 12, with a special one for families.

Owen Lloyd, assistant director of music, said he is really excited to host the band’s Christmas concerts live and in person this year.

“They’re always a real highlight of our annual calendar,” he said. “Jam-packed full of everyone’s favourite Christmas carols and songs, and the perfect way to kick-start the festive season.”

The group is hosting an hour-long family-friendly performance at 3pm, at Woodley Baptist Church.

“We hope that this will be really appealing to families as a great opportunity to enjoy live music, get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the opportunity to sing along with a couple of carols too,” Mr Lloyd said. “The music includes Frozen, extracts from The Nutcracker and a spectacular fanfare based on O Come All Ye Faithful — so there should be something for everyone.”

Woodley Concert Band will then host its full concert at 6pm.

Tickets for the hour-long show cost £8 for adults and £2 for children.

And tickets for the full show cost £14 for adults and £12 for over 65’s and under 16’s.

The group performed at Henley Christmas Festival on Friday, and will be playing at an Addington School Christmas Concert on Monday, December 13.

They will also be carolling in Woodley.

For more information, or to book, visit: www.woodleyconcertband.org.uk