WOODLEY Concert Band returned to the stage last month in its first live performance since March last year.

The group took to the stage in Alexandra Gardens, Windsor, on Saturday, July 24.

“We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves,” said chairman Phil Graham. “The weather was looking a bit dicey, so we set up on the bandstand.”

Mr Graham said after three numbers, a crowd had gathered to sit on the grass and listen.

“There was a good applause,” he said. “It sounded really good.”