WOODLEY COW: Police referred to conduct office

AFTER the Woodley Cow was run over by police last week following a chase, Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the police conduct office – but the Police and Crime Commissioner said that the force did the right thing.

Last Thursday evening, residents in Woodley’s airfield development reported seeing the cow running through its streets.

It then went on to the A329m before being brought down close to The George pub.

Officers ran the animal over before it was put down. They felt that using tranquilisers or other measures were not an option and that this decision has not been made lightly, as the cow had injured a member of the public as well as a police officer.

This has attracted scores of complaints from concerned residents, after a video showing the moment that the driver ran over the cow was circulated on the internet. They felt that the force could have handled the incident better.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “Despite efforts of both the police and the farmer to whom the animal belonged, the cow could not be safely brought under control. The cow became increasing distressed and charged at a member of the public causing her minor injury, as well as causing injuries to a TVP officer and damage to vehicles.

“Officers subsequently used a police vehicle to stop the cow and prevent it from charging towards other members of the public. After all other options including tranquilisation were precluded, the cow was humanely euthanised at the scene by a private company.

“This decision whilst not taken lightly, was necessary to limit the suffering of the animal, to prevent further injury and to ensure the safety of the public.”

And this was backed by Matthew Barber, the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“I have spoken directly with the Chief Constable and asked the Force to explain the actions of officers involved in the incident in which a police vehicle was used to stop one of the animals,” he said.

“I know that many people found the incident concerning and were particularly distressed by the footage circulating on social media. I have, however, been reassured that officers acted appropriately and proportionately in the interests of public safety.

“Those of us who saw the reports in the media only watched a few seconds of the incident that had been ongoing for around two-and-a-half hours. Having spoken to the incident commander I am satisfied that all options were adequately considered on the night, including the use of a tranquiliser or to authorise firearms officers to shoot the animal.”

Mr Barber said there was a genuine concern for public safety and the action had been taken as a last resort after having consulted with the farmer who was present on the scene.

He added: “Given the nature of the incident the Force will be making a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC). In the circumstances, distressing though the incident was, I fully support the actions of Thames Valley Police officers.”