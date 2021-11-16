Woodley dessert parlour opens tomorrow

A DESSERT parlour is opening in Woodley tomorrow.

Maya’s Treats, based on Crockhamwell Road, will open its doors officially this week.

The eatery serves a range of sweet treats, including waffles, cookie dough, cakes, sundaes, ice creams, milkshakes and drinks.

It will be open from 1pm to 8pm tomorrow.

Woodley’s town centre manager, Brian Fennelly said the frontage is looking good.

Decked in faux flowers, the inside of the parlour is filled with pink colours.

“‘It’s very colourful and bright,” Mr Fennelly said. “It’s a very different kind of shop for Woodley.”

For more information, visit: www.mayas-treats.co.uk