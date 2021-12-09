Woodley duo collect gifts for community

A WOODLEY duo are hoping to spread Christmas cheer this winter with their gift appeal.

Stephanie Haanstra and Vikki Harris are collecting gifts for two causes close to their hearts.The friends of more than 20 years started the appeal four years ago, which has grown massively during this time, explained Ms Haanstra.

It was first launched to support elderly people with dementia living at Shinfield View Care Home, following the death of Ms Harris’ grandmother.

“We wanted to do something that we knew would have made her happy and proud, by giving to those that may not have a family to enjoy Christmas with,” Ms Haanstra said.

Both of their families have elderly relatives with dementia, and know the impact it can have, Ms Haanstra explained.

She said: “We donate to all elderly people which is an award in itself seeing how happy they are.

“When it comes to dementia residents, we know that the five minutes of joy we give them will be shortly forgotten. But it’s lovely and heart-warming to see just how happy they are in those five minutes that they will forget, but we never will.”

She said it is rewarding to see the impact their Christmas visit can have on the care home’s community.

This year, the appeal has been expanded to also include Berkshire Woman’s Aid.

Both women have experienced domestic violence, and have close friends who have been supported by the charity, Ms Haanstra explained.

“There are more families than before suffering at the hands of domestic violent partners and having to flee their homes with nothing more than a bin bag of belongings,” she said. “We wanted to be able to help the children that have been affected by these some sort of Christmas.”

They are accepting toys, educational games, toothbrushes and toiletry gift sets for the children, from their Amazon Wish-list.

And for the elderly, socks, scarves, toiletries and puzzles are being gifted.

So far, more than 300 gift donations have been made.

“The support we have received as been absolutely amazing, as it is every year,” Ms Haanstra said. “It will make so many people happy.

“The appeal has grown massively over the years through people’s kindness and generosity. Last year, even with covid, we still managed to collect donations and deliver them to the home, and we will continue to do so.”

The friends will be hand-delivering the gifts this year, and spending time with care home residents in their garden.

The deadline for donating a present is Friday, however Ms Haanstra said she is able to accept some late donations, in preparation for deliveries on Saturday, December 18.

For more information, both women are contactable on Facebook.