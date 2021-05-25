Woodley Festival an online success

THE LEAD organiser of this year’s Woodley Festival said the event was a huge success.

Claire Barker, who has been supporting the festival for three years, took the lead on the project to transform it for the virtual world this year.

For three days from Friday, April 16, musicians from across the town and further afield competed in the friendly festival, showcasing their skills.

“The response was frighteningly good,” she said.

“We had 140 entries, which were watched by our professional adjudicators.

“We had some entries from the surrounding counties and one family from Ireland.”

Ms Barker said it was nice to keep the festival, which would traditionally be held at The Oakwood Centre, amnong other venues, alive in virtual form.

“When we first started planning last autumn, there were venues open for smaller audiences,” she said.

“We were trying to work out if we could actually run the event live at Oakwood.

“But then it became clear in November as we entered lockdown that we wouldn’t be able to.

“We didn’t want to scrap it, and hoped it would give the children something to work towards in their music lessons.”

Over the three days, entrants were organised into different classes and then joined a virtual session on Zoom.

They watched each other’s pre-recorded performances, and feedback was given to those that entered.

After the weekend, those that came first, second and third in each category were awarded with prizes, including trophies.

Ms Barker is now looking ahead to next year’s event, which she hopes can happen in person.

“It would be great to see some of the new faces that joined us this year,” she said.

“It’s a great way to get performance experience in a friendly way.”