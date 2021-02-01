Woodley Festival goes online – entries now open

The Woodley Festival of Music and Arts takes place in March year and provides a warm and friendly environment in which performers may gain valuable experience and feedback from professional adjudicators.

Many local schools encourage their pupils to enter the wide variety of speech and drama, vocal, instrumental and piano classes and the well-supported choir classes are always particularly popular with the audience.

Open classes for amateur adult performers are also well attended.

Over the past 50 years the Festival has provided a platform for young people to develop their talents in a supportive and encouraging environment.

There are typically more than 1,000 performances over three or four weekends and parents and friends of entrants as well as the general public are warmly invited to attend to provide support and to be entertained.

Sadly this year due to the ongoing pandemic the Festival is unable to run in its full format.

Although this is very disappointing for everyone involved, the Committee is determined to focus on what can be achieved during this difficult time rather than what is lost.

The organisers are delighted to announce that a limited number of instrumental solo and ensemble classes will be run online via recorded submission. All entries will be professionally adjudicated as always, with both verbal and written feedback provided as well as class placings and certificates.

Woodley Festival will return in its full format in March 2022 and hopes to attract many new and returning entrants and spectators.

Further details are available at www.woodleyfestival.org.uk entries are

open now until Friday, February 19 and the deadline for recorded submissions is

Friday, April 2.

Robert Tan, Assistant Social Media and Publicity, Woodley Festival Committee

